MOSCOW, January 18 (Sputnik) — He added that Snowden could obtain the Russian citizenship in some time as, according to the country’s legislation, one has to live in Russia not less than five years to apply for citizenship.

"The residence permit for Edward Snowden has been extended for three years until 2020," Kucherena told RIA Novosti.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Snowden's asylum in Russia was extended for "a couple of years."

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.