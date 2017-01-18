Register
18 January 2017
    NSA former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden

    Russia Extends Snowden Asylum, Slams Tip to ‘Present’ Him as Gift to Trump

    Politics
    Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has bashed the former deputy director of the CIA, Michael Morell, for suggesting that Edward Snowden should be an inauguration 'gift' from Vladimir Putin to Donald Trump. Zakharova also revealed that Snowden’s asylum in Russia has been extended for 'a couple of years.'

    In an op-ed published in the intelligence and security publication The Cipher Brief, Morell called the extradition of whistleblower Snowden to the United States the "perfect inauguration gift," and declared that the confidential information leaked by Snowden "benefited [Daesh]… the damage caused was profound."

    Morell stated that he believes it would be smart of Putin to perform the extradition, as it would help Trump "overlook Moscow's anti-democratic activities at home and destabilizing activities abroad." He also called the would-be extradition a "poke… in the eye of [Putin's] adversary Barack Obama."

    NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden will speak at the ACLU Hawaii First Amendment Conference next month
    ‘Mistakes Were Made’: House Intelligence Committee Walks Back Snowden Report

    "I'm well aware that Russia does not have an extradition treaty with the US, but I am confident that President Putin is creative enough to find a way within his own legal system to deport Snowden."

    In response to Morell's comments, Zakharova made a post on her public Facebook page in which she said, "this is not the first time he has made misanthropic, inhumane statements."

    She specifically pointed to a television interview Morell conducted in August 2016, in which he claimed that the United States should make Iranian and Russian soldiers in Syria "pay a price" for their involvement in the civil war. He called for the "covert" assassination of Russian and Iranian soldiers, as well as the bombing of Syrian government installations.

    Zakharova said, in condemning Morell's op-ed comments about Snowden, "It is clear that, for the CIA-man's firm, it is normal to present people as gifts and give up those who seek protection."

    Edward Snowden
    White House Unable to 'Rule In or Out' Possibility of Obama Pardoning Snowden

    "You failed to understand Russia, Michael Morell," she stated.

    Significantly, Zakharova mocked the fact that the "former deputy head of the CIA… doesn't know that Snowden has had the deadline for a residence permit in Russia extended for a couple more years." Snowden's original asylum was to expire in 2017, but Zakharova has confirmed that a renewal has been secured.

    Morell, who was deputy CIA director from 2010-2013, also served twice as acting director: for three months in 2011, and for four months in 2012-2013. He retired from intelligence in 2013 and has been vocally anti-Trump, anti-Putin, and anti-Snowden in recent years. He called alleged Russian interference in the presidential election the "political equivalent of 9/11" and called Donald Trump a "gift to Putin." He also vocally supported Hillary Clinton during the election.

    US-Russia relations, extradition, Russian Foreign Ministry, CIA, Michael Morell, Maria Zakharova, Vladimir Putin, Edward Snowden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama
      siberianhusky
      Is that Morell guy a retard or not by saying surrendering Snowden Trump would overlook Russia's Anti-democratic behavior at home and destabilizing activities abroad?

      Morell definitely confirming that the intelligent level within America is NOT improving.
      cast235
      SNOWDEN should be protected ALL HIS LIFE IF he wants.
      One thing Russia could do, is negotiate with U.S.
      NOT the transfer, BUT the sentence. A reasonable sentence he be willing to serve.
      He could get 5 or 10 years MAX.
      At a was called, MINIMUM facility. Where he goes work every day, I read.
      He may agree and close to his family!!

      BUT U.S may not agree. In reality he did , BEYOND leak. Which is the REAL PROBLEM.
      OBAMA didn't washed him on last days.
      IF he doesn't it be over in mere HOURS.

      But Russia doing fine. NEVER give up anyone asking help. Not even IF it had previous criminal records. AT west, they HOOK those they do not want to travel aboard, with a case. This is NOTHING new.
      Boss of W.B was accused of RAPE in New York , U.S, by a MAID. AT end it dissipate, BUT keep him from running for France presidency, and shut his mouth about some leak HE wanted to say.

      Check the WORST, when INNOCENT PROJECT was on , using DNA, of every 10 sx offenders, in jails, between 6 to 8 became innocent. The MESS was so big and the OUTRAGE that judges ORDERED the gov to SHUT the press about it.
      People in cells abused in every form for over 20 years, became FREE. ALONE with no visit. No one to talk and abused by guards.
      ALL because of PREJUDICE.

      And there are other cases. In murder was way way less. Maybe 2 out of 10.

      NEVER TRUST this courts. They jail people without EVIDENCE that link them directly.
      marcanhalt
      Does Morell have holes in his socks, or what? He certainly seems to be leaking a lot of shite.
      marcanhaltin reply tosiberianhusky(Show commentHide comment)
      siberianhusky, Hey! I resemble that last remark! Morrell is not an appointment; he is hired help. That he is, is and should not be, a reflection on the postman, the butcher, the baker or the drug addict in my town, all of whom have more sense than to talk this way by Morrell. :-)
