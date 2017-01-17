Register
13:18 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Drills involving live fire of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems (file)

    Russian Smerch, Uragan Rocket Launchers to Get Stealth Cloaks

    © Sputnik/ Andrei Aleksandrov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 21930

    Russia will outfit its Smerch and Uragan heavy multiple rocket launchers with specially designed canvas tents to make them invisible to enemy satellites and radar, the Moscow-based newspaper Izvestia wrote.

    The first eight such tents, equipped with their own systems of ventilation, fire control, power supply and heating, will arrive at a missile brigade of the Eastern Military District stationed in Ussuriisk. The 338th Brigade is armed with a battery of 18 Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

    India's Pinaka 214 mm Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System is displayed during army day parade, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    India Test-Fires Replacement for Russian SMERCH
    There are 200 220mm Smerch and over a hundred 300mm Uragan long-range rocket launchers currently in service with the Russian Armed Forces.

    According to Defense Ministry officials interviewed by the newspaper, several more brigades of multiple rocket launchers will be supplied with “invisible tents” already before the end of this year.

    The tents are metal arcs covered with dazzle-painted canvas, which effectively blocks infrared thermal imaging from drones, reconnaissance planes and satellites.

    It also withstands heavy downpours, temperatures down to 50 degrees below zero and even Force 6 earthquakes.

    Each tent is 100 meters long, up to 24 meters wide and 5 meters tall. Despite its huge size (over 2,000 square meters), it takes just a few hours to deploy.

    Each tent is equipped with an autonomous system of power supply, ventilation and water heating as well as an inbuilt fire extinguisher system.

    “Until recently, we used to keep our military hardware inside panel boxes or simply outdoors. Tanks and other armored vehicles can easily handle freezing temperatures, rain and snow, but certainly not such sophisticated systems like Smerch and Uragan, which can malfunction of break down altogether,” Viktor Murakhovsky, Editor-in Chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland journal told Izvestia.

    He added that tanks, APCs and other fighting vehicles kept in the open fall easy prey to enemy intelligence.

    Uragan Multiple-Launch Rocket System fires during an exercise in missile strike and artillery fire control at the Chebarkul firing range of the Central Military District in the Chelyabinsk Region.
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Iron Fist: Russian Uragan Multiple Rocket Launcher Becoming Deadlier
    “Photos made of these uncovered vehicles inform the enemy about the exact number of ready-to-fight military hardware and also about units sent out on a combat mission. Missile systems and long-range multiple launchers like Iskander, Smerch and Uragan are of special interest to enemy intelligence gatherers,” Murakhovsky said.

    The Smerch mobile rocket-launcher vehicle was developed in the early 1980s and put into service by the Soviet Army in 1987.

    This multiple launch rocket system has 12 tubes for 300-mm rockets; each 7.6-meter-long standard missile weighed about 800 kilograms. It has a firing range of between 20 and 70 kilometers.

    The system will soon be equipped with advanced guided missiles for better targeting. This will significantly improve the system’s firepower.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    India Test-Fires Replacement for Russian SMERCH
    Russia, India in Talks on Making Ammo for Smerch Rocket Launchers
    Iron Fist: Russian Uragan Multiple Rocket Launcher Becoming Deadlier
    Tags:
    canvas tents, multuple rocket launchers, invisibility cloak, protection, Smerch, Iskander-M ballistic missile systems, Uragan, Russian Armed Forces, Viktor Murakhovsky, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok