Register
11:21 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    T-50 jet performs a demo flight at the MAKS 2015 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow

    Russia Designs 'Friend-or-Foe' Stealth Recognition System for PAK FA Jets

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    155770

    According to reports, Russia's United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation has developed a "friend-or-foe" stealth identification system for its cutting-edge fighter jets.

    F-35 Lightning II fighter jet
    © Flickr/ Airman Magazine
    Stealthy US F-35 Fighters Likely to Head to Europe Next Summer – Air Force
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russia's United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation (UIMC) said Wednesday it has developed a "friend-or-foe" stealth identification system for its cutting-edge fighter jets.

    "The United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation has completed the development of the 'friend or foe' radar identification system for advanced and modernized Su-35S, the PAK FA and Il-76 aircraft systems," the UIMC press service said.

    The hardware and software suite is designed to determine the state affiliation of military and civil aircraft, and to recognize them in order to protect domestic aircraft from friendly fire, the UIMC said.

    Work on the new system that features radio-frequency interference immunity and enhanced electronic stealth is led by the Moscow-based Central Research Institute of Economics, Informatics and Control Systems.

    Its First Deputy General Director Inna Grigorenko said the stealth recognition system has "substantially increased range resolution, ensured protection from interference and reduced output power."

    UIMC is a part of Russia's state technologies corporation Rostec, which was set up to stimulate the production of competitive, technically advanced products for high-tech and communications systems.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Stealthy US F-35 Fighters Likely to Head to Europe Next Summer – Air Force
    F-35C Stealth Fighter 'Not Suited for Today's Combat Realities'
    Russian Warships to Be Modernized With Use of Stealth Materials - Manufacturer
    Tags:
    stealth, IL-76, Su-35S, UIMC, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      teddy j
      RUSSIA designs and constructs such beautiful machines == that are also in keeping with their purpose.

      how come russians make such pretty - graceful and powerful jets?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok