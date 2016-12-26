Russian Air Defense Units Hold Drills in Armenia Mountains - Defense Ministry

"At more than 6,500 feet Air Defense units of the Russian Transcaucasia searched, identified, tracked and struck with electronic missile launches … the simulated enemy," the statement released by the press service said.
According to the statement, Russian military took a 93-mile-long cross-country march to the Alagyaz training range and back. The attack of the simulated enemy that, according to the drill's scenario, used weapons of mass destruction was repelled with Buk-M1-2 and S300-V missile systems. The maneuvers were held in rocky snow-covered mountains, the statement added.
