Russian Air Defense Units Hold Drills in Armenia Mountains - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian Air Defense Troops repelled a missile attack by a simulated enemy during a drill at a military base in Armenia, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Monday.

"At more than 6,500 feet Air Defense units of the Russian Transcaucasia searched, identified, tracked and struck with electronic missile launches … the simulated enemy," the statement released by the press service said.

According to the statement, Russian military took a 93-mile-long cross-country march to the Alagyaz training range and back. The attack of the simulated enemy that, according to the drill's scenario, used weapons of mass destruction was repelled with Buk-M1-2 and S300-V missile systems. The maneuvers were held in rocky snow-covered mountains, the statement added.

