Russian President Constantly Informed About Situation With TU-154 Aircraft Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane on route to Syria with 92 people on board disappeared from radar shortly after take-off from the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Fragments of the plane were discovered off the shore of Sochi.

The musicians from the choir of the Russian armed forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, and nine journalists were on board of the aircraft that was en route to Hmeimim airbase in Syria for a New Year concert.

"The president was informed from the very beginning about the plane’s disappearance from the radars … Now the information is constantly reported as new details emerge… The president is waiting for the situation to be fully clarified," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Putin was in constant contact with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

