Russia Investigators Initiate Criminal Case Into Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Tu-154 airliner with 91 people on board disappeared from radar shortly after take-off in Sochi. The Russian Defense Ministry said that fragments of the plane were discovered in the Black Sea, one mile from Sochi.
"A criminal case into the Tu-154 crash was initiated, according to Article 351 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, ‘Failure to comply with the rules of flight security and preparation,'" Svetlana Petrenko said.
