MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 carrying some 92 people crashed in the Black Sea, not far from the Sochi sea coast. The debris of the lost aircraft's were found in the area.

"According to adjusted data, the Tu-154 crashed on the seventh minute of the flight in three miles from the shore, closer to Anapa, at the depth of 50-100 meters [54-109 yards]," the source said, adding that the fragments of the plane were scattered across 1-mile area along the coast.