Two Birds, One Stone: Russian Man Votes, Proposes to Beloved at Polling Station

A resident of a Russian village decided to make two big life decisions on the same day. He voted for his future president and proposed to his girlfriend right after casting his ballot.

Ramis Dayanov made an offer to his girlfriend, Maryana Ziadiyeva, to become his wife just as she was leaving the ballot box after casting her vote.

According to Ziadiyeva, the 27-year-old man dropped to his knees and handed her a ring right there, at the polling station.

Ramis brought in a large bouquet of roses for the woman, shocking both the workers at the station and the other voters.

According to an eye witness, the young man proposed to his beloved amid applause from other voters.

The couple had been dating for several years, but it was on this particular day that Ramis decided to pop the question.

On March 18, Russian nationals headed to the polling stations to cast their vote for the future president of the country.



