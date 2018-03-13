Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Denies Rumors Putin is Her Godfather

Presidential hopeful Ksenia Sobchak said that the incumbent head of state, Vladimir Putin, is not her godfather. She made this statement on the air during a visit to the radio-station Echo of Moscow.

According to Sobchak, she was baptized when she was 12 years old. "For me it was a story that my mother asked me to come to a certain time to stand for three hours in church for three extra pieces of chewing gum," Sobchak said. She said that she was not a religious child and her baptism was not a memorable event for her.

Sobchak said that at the time of baptism, Vladimir Putin was in the church, didn't play the role of her godfather. In the Russian Orthodox Church, a godfather is a man who presents a child at baptism and promises to take responsibility for his or her religious education.

She also noted that she has never discussed this topic with the president and that she does not have personal contact with him.

Vladimir Putin used to work with the father of Ksenia Sobchak, the first elected mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak. In addition, he was a close friend of the family.