Register
00:28 GMT +313 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Ksenia Sobchak, a 2018 presidential hopeful, takes part in an expert discussion on media business development prospects in Russia.

Sobchak Complains to Supreme Court Presidium Against Putin’s Candidacy – Lawyer

© Sputnik/ Evgenya Novozhenina
News
Get short URL
106

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak has filed a supervisory complaint to the presidium of the Supreme Court over the court’s dismissal of her complaint on the registration of incumbent President Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate, Sobchak’s lawyer Ilya Novikov told Sputnik on Monday.

On February 14, Sobchak, the candidate from the Civil Initiative party, filed a complaint with the court, in which she pointed out that Putin "has no right to be nominated" due to the fact that he has repeatedly held the post of Russian president. The court rejected the claim two days later, but Sobchak said that she would appeal the decision. On February 26, the court rejected the appeal and the ruling entered into force.

"Today, a supervisory complaint has been filed to the presidium of the Supreme Court on the recognition of Putin’s registration in the presidential election as illegal," Novikov said.

The lawyer noted that the complaint referred to a violation of federal law as Putin was not recognized as the interested party in the lawsuit.

It is not necessary for the president to attend the court hearing if he is recognized as the interested party as Putin could send a representative, Novikov added.

Kseniya Sobchak, TV host and Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative political party, talks with the press after the Supreme Court considered her appeal against the rejection of a lawsuit to cancel Vladimir Putin’s registration as a Russian presidential candidate
© Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
Website of Russia's Presidential Hopeful Sobchak Suffers Cyberattacks
The Russian Constitution prohibits any person from serving as president for more than two consecutive terms. Putin was elected for a four-year presidential term in 2000 and then re-elected in 2004. In 2008, Dmitry Medvedev was elected president and appointed Putin as his prime minister. After Medvedev's time in office, during which the presidential term was extended to six years, Putin was elected once again in 2012. In December, Putin announced his intention to run for his fourth term.

READ MORE: Some 75% of Russians to Support Putin in Upcoming Vote – Poll

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for Sunday. Apart from Putin and Sobchak, there are six candidates running this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Related:

Over 60% of Russians Intend to Vote for Putin at Presidential Election - Poll
Majority of Russians Ready to Vote in Upcoming Presidential Election - Poll
Total of 400 Polling Places Set Up Outside Russia for Election - Commission
Tags:
complaint, election, Supreme Court, Dmitry Medvedev, Ksenia Sobchak, Vladimir Putin, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok