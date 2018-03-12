Register
22:30 GMT +312 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly at Moscow's Manezh exhibition centre on March 01, 2018

Disapproval Rating of Putin Decreases by 1% in One Week - Poll

© AFP 2018/ Yuri KADOBNOV
News
Get short URL
0 02

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The disapproval rating of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is seeking re-election in Sunday's vote, has improved in a week, going down from 7 percent to 6 percent, a poll conducted by Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Monday.

Asked which of the eight candidates they would not support at the upcoming election under any circumstance, 6 percent of respondents mentioned the incumbent president, while the previous figures showed that his disapproval rating stood at 7 percent of respondents.

Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak's disapproval rating stood at 82 percent, while 26 and 33 percent of voters said they would not cast their ballots for head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky or co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, respectively, the poll showed.

READ MORE: Over 90% Russians Informed About March 18 Presidential Election — Poll

A screen with a countdown clock for the 2018 Russian presidential election on the building of the Central Electoral Commission in Moscow
© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
Up to 500,000 Russians May Be Vacationing on Election Day – Election Commission
According to the survey, the disapproval ratings of Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, All-People's Union party candidate Sergey Baburin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov and Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin stood at 24, 19, 19 and 18 percent, respectively.

VTsIOM has been conducting daily phone interviews in 2017 and 2018 on its own initiative with its own funds. During the 2017 interviews, the pollster asked 600 respondents on a daily basis. The daily rate increased to 1,000 people in the 2018 interviews.

The figures released on Monday are based on the interviews carried out on March 3-4 among adults. The interviews were conducted between the residents of about 600 settlements located in at least 80 Russian regions.

The margin of error is below 2.5 percent if the survey is based on interviews of about 1,800 people and below 1.8 percent if up to 3,000 people are interviewed.

Related:

Over 60% of Russians Intend to Vote for Putin at Presidential Election - Poll
Putin: Russian Citizens Accused of US Election Meddling Did Not Represent Moscow
Representatives of 52 Embassies in Russia to Monitor 2018 Presidential Election
Tags:
disapproval, rating, presidential elections, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok