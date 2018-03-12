Over 90% Russians Informed About March 18 Presidential Election – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 90 percent of Russians are informed about the presidential election, set for Sunday, according to a survey published by Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) on Monday.

"Citizens remain maximally informed about the elections: 92 percent of respondents know that the election is set to take place in March 2018. The awareness index is 93 points out of 100. Seventy five percent of the citizens show interest in the election," VCIOM said.

Asked "Are you going to vote at the presidential election, that will happen in March 2018, or not?" 74 percent of respondents replied "I definitely am," 9 percent said "probably yes," 2 percent said "probably no," 4 percent said "I'm definitely not," 1 percent couldn't say, and 9 percent indicated they would make up their minds closer to the election date.

Survey respondents were also asked which candidate they would vote for on Sunday, to which 69 percent named Vladimir Putin , 7 percent named Pavel Grudinin, 5 percent named Vladimir Zhirinovsky and 2 percent named Ksenia Sobchak . Grigory Yavlinsky and Sergey Baburin were each backed by 1 percent of voters. According to the pollster, no one named Maxim Suraikin or Boris Titov as their preferred candidate.

To the question "Who will you never vote for?" 82 percent of respondents named Sobchak, 36 percent named Zhirinovsky, 33 percent named Yavlinsky, 24 percent named Grudinin, 19 percent named Baburin and Titov, 18 percent named Suraikin, and 6 percent named Putin.

All-Russian polling by "VCIOM-Sputnik" was held on March 5-7, 9. Russians over 18 years old participated in the survey, which was conducted by telephone. The sample size was 1,000 people a day. Selection was compiled from the list of Russian telephone numbers. The margin of error was no more than 2.5 percent.