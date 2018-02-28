Register
17:41 GMT +328 February 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Pavel Grudinin

Russian Presidential Candidates to Request Shifting TV Debates to Prime Time

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian presidential candidates will turn to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) in order to transfer the TV debates to prime time, non-partisan presidential nominee of Russia's Communist Party (CPRF) Pavel Grudinin said on Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly stated that we did not agree with the organization of the TV debates. The decision about the format and time of the debates has been taken without discussions with the presidential candidates and their representatives … The different views, the different programs [of the candidates] – this should be discussed live on prime time. We have decided to address the CEC officially and the TV channels’ heads once again," Grudinin wrote on Instagram.

Grudinin noted that the Russian presidential candidates had discussed this issue after the debates on Tuesday. All the candidates endorsed the decision to appeal to the CEC and TV channels on shifting the debates to peak viewing time, Grudinin added.

Earlier in February, liberal Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak filed a complaint with the CEC about airing debates at 8 a.m. Moscow time [05:00 GMT] instead of prime time in the afternoon.

Grudinin, in turn, has sent a statement to the heads of Russia's Channel One and Rossiya 1 TV broadcasters stating his discontent about the organization and time of the debates.

The Russian presidential election is set for March 18, while the debates started on Monday.

The CEC has designated to presidential candidates a total of over 60 hours of airtime on federal TV channels and 36 hours of airtime on the radio.

READ MORE: Total of 400 Polling Places Set Up Outside Russia for Election — Commission

Apart from Grudinin and Sobchak, the list of candidates running for president this year comprises Sergei Baburin from the right-wing All-People's Union party; incumbent President Vladimir Putin, who is running as an independent candidate; head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky; the Communists of Russia party Chairman Maxim Suraykin; commissioner for entrepreneurs' rights and nominee of the center-right Party of Growth Boris Titov and Grigory Yavlinsky, the co-founder of the Yabloko Party.

Putin’s campaign team has refused to use the free-of-charge air time, designated for him as part of the campaign like the other presidential candidates.

Related:

Total of 400 Polling Places Set Up Outside Russia for Election - Commission
Over 1.3Mln Russians to Vote Outside Permanent Residence – Election Commission
Putin: Any Rallies During Election Period Should Be Held Within Framework of Law
Tags:
2018 Russian presidential election, Pavel Grudinin, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news
Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok