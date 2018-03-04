Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Soaked by Avenging Zhirinovsky Supporter

The only female candidate at the upcoming Russian Presidential election was attacked in downtown Moscow according to the former reality show host's headquarters.

Ksenia Sobchak's press secretary reports that as she was leaving an event commemorating Mikhail Gorbachev's birthday, a young man ran up to her screaming "This is for Zhirinovsky!", before splashing her with water and knocking her off her feet.

The attacker was allegedly identified as Alan Dzuev, an aide to Mosgorduma deputy Aleksey Shaposhnikov.

READ MORE: Russia Should Be Led by Woman Focusing on Social Issues, Not Missiles — Sobchak

Late last month, verbal jabs turned physical after Sobchak threw a glassful of water at her opponent Vladimir Zhirinovsky during a TV debate, with the footage immediately going viral.