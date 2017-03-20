World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 20/03/17

After months of speculation, the date has finally been set for the UK’s official notification to the EU of its intention to leave — but what of the so-called economic cliff edge that faces Britain post Brexit? And might there now be a workaround emerging that could allow existing trade agreements to remain unchanged for up to EIGHT years beyond Brexit negotiations?

Jean Claude Junker said over the weekend that the EU member states will learn to love one another again. Meanwhile across Europe over the past fortnight — amid a seeming rise in Euro-skepticism and nationalism — the campaign group 'The Pulse of Europe' has brought thousands to the streets to celebrate the European project, and promote the fundamental aims of the European Union.

As the political stalemate in Northern Ireland continues following elections earlier this month, what areas of compromise are there between the main two political parties Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party, and is re-imposition of direct rule from London inevitable?

