Trump-Abe: The Trans-Pacific Handshake

The strategic partnership between the US and Japan is a time-tested pillar of the post-World War II international order, and the US is obligated by a mutual defense treaty to ensure its Asian ally’s security, no matter what happens. To this end, nearly 50,000 US troops are stationed in the country, although many of them are concentrated in Okinawa, a prefecture of Japan which had been controlled by the US directly until the 1970's. Their presence so close to the Korean Peninsula and China have served as a powerful reminder of the Pentagon's continued presence in the region; advocates laud the bases as an unshakable “deterrent” while critics lambaste them as being overly provocative. In the contemporary international climate, marked by saber-rattling with North Korea and a deterioration of trust between the US and China, these Japanese-based American troops have taken on a more important significance than ever before.
Nevertheless, American-Japanese relations aren’t defined solely by the military partnership, as economic ties are just as important, if not more. Japan is one of the largest economies in the world, and it achieved its current success partly due to American support, investment, and trade. The two economies are essentially intertwined to a very large degree, which is why both sides used to be so enthusiastic about concluding the TPP deal. Although Trump recognizes this determinant, all of his policies are founded on the principle of “America First,” and since he believes that the deal would have been a horrible one for American workers and domestic businesses, he canned the proposal and promptly withdrew from it after his inauguration.
This doesn’t signify that the US is abandoning Japan as a trade partner, but just that it’s interested in redefining the future economic relationship in order to make it more equitable, which is another principle of Trump’s foreign policy. This extends to the earlier-mentioned military factor as well, since the President spoke on the campaign trail about making America's allies pay more for their defense. Whether or not he pursues that promise is another matter, but it’s sure to be discussed during their upcoming meeting.
Andrew is joined by Shihoko Goto, Senior Associate for Northeast Asia, Asia Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center, and Narendra Bhandari, Professor of Management at Pace University’s Lubin School of Business in New York and author of “Trade Equilibrium: A Multi-Generational Economic Policy.”
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)