Register
14:42 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Group Wants US Out of Africa; GA Voter Purge Lawsuit; US Plot to Weaken Iran?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Ajamu Baraka, internationally recognized activist, author and contributor the Black Agenda Report.

    Today marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of AFRICOM, short for US Africa Command. Although US leaders say AFRICOM is "fighting terrorism" on the continent, my first guest Dr. Ajamu Baraka argues, "Geopolitical competition with China is the real reason behind AFRICOM's existence. AFRICOM is a dangerous structure that has only increased militarism." As a response, The Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) has launched US Out of Africa!: Shut Down AFRICOM, a campaign designed to end the US invasion and occupation of Africa. We'll discuss their demands and what impact they hope to create.

    US Pacific Fleet Spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman says a Chinese destroyer approached the USS Decatur in an "unsafe and unprofessional maneuver" on Sunday near Gaven Reefs in the South China Sea. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Tuesday, "The US has been repeatedly sending warships to the islands and the adjacent waters in the South China Sea, which has seriously threatened China's sovereignty and safety." Wu also said, "The Chinese military will resolutely perform its defense duties and continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard our sovereignty and the regional peace and stability." It's interesting how the Chinese used the word sovereignty, as that was one of the key themes to US President Donald Trump's address to the UN Security Council last week. What does it all mean?

    According to a new lawsuit, legitimate and eligible voters, mostly minority, have been illegally canceled. Georgians will file a federal court action against Secretary of State Brian Kemp for using a faulty and racially biased process to remove legitimate voters from the rolls. The Georgians are represented by the law firm of Mirer Mazzocchi Julien. Investigative reporter Greg Palast, also a plaintiff in the suit, will charge that Kemp has stonewalled his requests for legally public information on the methods and reasons for the purge of over 700,000 Georgians purged from the voter rolls in 2017 — one in 10 voters in the state. As Kemp has sent NO NOTICES to the voters purged, the group will announce that they are making the ENTIRE Kemp 2017 purge list available to the public immediately, so wrongly purged voters can re-register by the October 9 deadline. The suit, filed under the National Voting Rights Act of 1993, will seek to get the entirety of the "Interstate Crosscheck" files, the method used to confirm voters had supposedly left the state, and thereby allow the restoration of the voting rights of thousands.

    According to a recent MintPress News article, "A recently uncovered US government document published by WikiLeaks has revealed that the U.S. directly advocated for undermining 'democratic' elements of the so-called Syrian 'revolution' of 2011 in order to ensure the dominance of authoritarian, sectarian Sunni groups within the Syrian opposition." In her piece, "Wikileaks: To Weaken Iran, US Undermined Democratic Elements of Syrian Opposition to Empower Radical Groups," writer Whitney Webb goes into detail about the document. She also states, "According to the document, which was buried in a previous WikiLeaks release and recently uncovered by journalist Dr. Nafeez Ahmed, US military intelligence was well aware that the Syrian opposition movement in 2011 did not pose 'a meaningful threat against the [Syrian] regime,' given that it was 'extremely fractured' and 'operating under enormous constraints.'"

    Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Internationally recognized activist, author and contributor the Black Agenda Report. He was also the Green Party's nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

    Greg Palast — Author and award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets.

    Whitney Webb — Journalist and a staff writer for MintPress News.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

     

    Tags:
    The Black Alliance for Peace, WikiLeaks, Donald Trump, Africa, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse