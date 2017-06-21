Syria Showdown: Is US-Russia Confrontation Looming?

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko met with Donald Trump at the White House earlier today, praising his country's reforms and saying Ukraine is a story of success. Is Trump signaling that his administration will continue the policy of aggression towards Russia? Jim Jatras, political analyst and a former US diplomat, joins the show.
Donald Trump tweeted about North Korea, saying ominously that while he appreciates the efforts of China "it has not worked out." The tweet comes just hours after he condemned the "brutality of the North Korean regime." Will Griffin, an organizer with the US-based Stop THAAD in Korea and US Militarism in Asia and & Pacific, joins Brian.
