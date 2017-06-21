Syria Showdown: Is US-Russia Confrontation Looming?

© REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic Playing It Safe: More Countries Could Follow Australia in Suspending Airstrikes in Syria

The US coalition in Syria shot down an Iranian drone , two days after it downed a Syrian jet near Raqqa. The US says it is only interested in fighting Daesh, but do these incidents indicate a shift back to the goal of regime change

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko met with Donald Trump at the White House earlier today, praising his country's reforms and saying Ukraine is a story of success. Is Trump signaling that his administration will continue the policy of aggression towards Russia? Jim Jatras, political analyst and a former US diplomat, joins the show.

Donald Trump tweeted about North Korea, saying ominously that while he appreciates the efforts of China "it has not worked out." The tweet comes just hours after he condemned the "brutality of the North Korean regime." Will Griffin, an organizer with the US-based Stop THAAD in Korea and US Militarism in Asia and & Pacific, joins Brian.

