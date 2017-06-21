Register
11:18 GMT +321 June 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, and US President Donald Trump during their meeting.

    Poroshenko Doubts Trump Has 'Special Relation' With Russia

    Nikolay Lazarenko/President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that he did not believe that his US counterpart Donald Trump had any relations of special nature with Russia.

    US special forces instructor, left, trains Ukrainian soldiers at the military training ground in Ukraine's Khmelnitsk region Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Aleksandr Shulman
    Ukraine Parliament's Idea to Deploy US Forces in Country Risky, Russian MP Says
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) On Monday, the Ukrainian leader flew to the United States and had already held a number of meetings with US officials, including Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Defense James Mattis during the working visit.

    "He doesn't look like a person, who has this any special relation [with Russia], definitely," Poroshenko told the Fox News broadcaster on Tuesday, answering a question if Trump had any collusion with Moscow.

    A number of US media outlets and officials have repeatedly reported about potential links between the electoral campaign of Trump and later the members of his administration and Russian officials, including Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. The officials, such as former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also alleged that Moscow made attempt to interfere into the US election to help Trump win.

    Moscow has denied the allegations of meddling in the US election and the White House and Trump himself had also reaffirmed that there were no proof for allegations of collusion between the campaign and Moscow during the election.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that he discussed with US President Donald Trump bilateral economic cooperation, including the supplies of US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

    On Tuesday, Poroshenko visited Washington and held talks with Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence.

    "We speak about the effective cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in economic sphere, to find out the coal from Pennsylvania to Ukrainian power stations, the LNG from Louisiana to Ukrainian gas transportation system," Poroshenko said in an interview with the Fox News broadcaster, commenting on his Tuesday meeting with Trump.

    In late January, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbas, including Ukrainian lawmakers, blocked some sections of freight railroad links with areas in Donbas not controlled by Kiev. They claimed that any trade with the self-proclaimed republics was illegal, and all ongoing trade transportation meant smuggling. The blockade has led to a disruption in anthracite coal supplies to Ukraine, which forced the Ukrainian authorities to introduce emergency measures in the energy sector in order to save resources.

    In 2016, Russia and the Republic of South Africa were the main suppliers of anthracite coal to Ukraine. Despite the blockade of Donbas, Russia remained the largest anthracite coal supplier to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2017.

    Kiev is planning to replace anthracite coal from Donbas with coal imported from South Africa. Some electricity producing companies have already agreed on the import of coal from the country.

    On May 19, Ukrainian Energy Minister Igor Nasalik announced plans to extend emergency measures in the energy sector until September in order to accumulate stocks of coal before heating season starts. Emergency measures include determining the permissible level of reducing the reserve of power generating capacities by energy company Ukrenergo, establishing requirements for thermal power plants equipment, rotating blackouts and boosting the share of nuclear power.

