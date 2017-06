© AP Photo/ Yui Mok/PA via AP UK Authorities Classify Deadly London Ramming Incident as Terror Attack

Garland and Lee discuss the contradiction between the President and his lawyer regarding the Mueller investigation.

Later in the show, they discuss the latest terror attacks in London, Paris, and possibly the US. Is retaliation against random Muslim civilians playing into the hands of Daesh?

Also, anchors talk about the downing of a Syrian plane by US forces and how the Kurds move for an ethnic homeland is creating some major problems in the Middle East.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.