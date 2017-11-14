Made in China 2025

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are joined by Dan Collins of TheChinaMoneyReport.com to talk ‘Uncle Trump’s’ visit to China.

While much of US media is mired in partisan mudslinging about various supposed Trump gaffes on his tour of Asia, the media in China is full of praise about ‘Uncle Trump,' who is being hailed as a great facilitator of trade and commerce between the two super economic powers. Dan Collins tells Double Down that while the diplomatic steps taken by Trump's granddaughter's viral video sensation of singing in Chinese have been greeted with fanfare, the fact is that China has been using customs as warfare and that the US must eventually respond. They also discuss wealth fetishists and more.

