Bicentennial Peoples’ Congress; US in Asia and the Pacific; G20 Ministerial Meeting

The US builds up its military footprint in Asia and the Pacific. Is the alleged China threat a pretense for increased militarization of the region?

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio producer and correspondent joins us to talk about the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World which took place in Caracas, Venezuela last week, its role in building bridges or establishing shared goals among sometimes adversarial left groups, and whether the global left coming out of this with some more resolve to present a united front on some issues. We also talk about the lessons left groups in the United States can learn from their counterparts elsewhere now that socialism is viewed in a more positive light in the country.

Koohan Paik-Mander, journalist, media educator, board member of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, and former campaign director of the Asia-Pacific program at the International Forum on Globalization, joins us in a conversation about the new Cold War with China, about the Pacific, the military overhaul underway in the US and to ask if maybe the chain of events linking these phenomena together is in the reality of a different order than the way it is generally discussed in the mainstream media, in the sense that China may just be the new placeholder for the new “threat” to US hegemony in the Pacific. We also talk about how new strategies and technologies mean more nukes and fewer troops, more drones and algorithms, and a planetary 5G enabled communications network under the Joint All-Domain Command & Control, a globally networked, cloud-based command center, overseen by the recently anointed US Space Force.

Robert Fantina is an activist and journalist working for peace and social justice. His latest book is “Propaganda, Lies and False Flags: How the US Justifies its Wars.” He joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the meeting of Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS*, and their letter outlining a broad mandate which would now establish Africa as a theater of operations after the whittling down of ISIS* in Iraq and Syria. We also talk about the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Italy, and the signals being sent by the Biden administration.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

