Register
02:17 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Embassy in Washington, USA

    Nauert's Comments on Searches of Russian Properties 'Mock' Situation - Embassy

    © Flickr/ Kent Wang
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    The Russian Embassy in the USA says that State Department spokeswoman Nauert's comments about searches of Russian diplomatic properties is a mockery.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert's comments about searches of Russian diplomatic facilities in San Francisco, California and Washington, DC are mocking the situation, the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

    "We consider the comments made by the State Department spokeswoman Nauert on the searches of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and the Russian Trade Mission in Washington, which she called tours, as clearly mocking the situation," the Embassy said on Monday.

    Last week, Nauert told reporters that Russian officials have been invited to accompany US authorities as they "toured" the diplomatic facilities. Nauert also referred to a search in the New York building as a "walkthrough."

    People stop to watch black smoke coming from the roof of the Consulate-General of Russia Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in San Francisco
    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    US Searches at Russian Diplomatic Buildings 'Illegal Invasion' - Moscow
    The Russian Embassy said the State Department took these unprecedented steps in violation of both international laws and the domestic legislation of the United States.

    In addition, the Embassy said there are no guarantees that representatives of US intelligence and security services would not raid other diplomatic properties of the Russian Federation.

    In July, Moscow reduced US diplomatic personnel in Russia to 455 representatives, the same number of Russian diplomatic staff in the United States at the time.

    Washington recently retaliated by ordering Moscow to shut down Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco and two trade missions in New York City and Washington, DC.

    Related:

    Moscow to Move Websites of Embassies, Consulates to Russian Servers
    Closure of Russian Consulate in San Francisco to Impede Mission's Work - Consul
    Russia Releases VIDEO of US Officials Searching Its San Francisco Consulate
    US Builds Barrier Inside Seized Russian Consulate General in San Francisco
    US Law Enforcers Conduct 'Unknown Works' in Russian Consulate - Moscow
    California Governor Comments on Moscow's Idea to Sue US Over Consulate Closure
    US Controls Non-Residential Part of Russian Consulate General in San Francisco
    Tags:
    diplomatic property, searches, Heather Nauert, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok