Nauert's Comments on Searches of Russian Properties 'Mock' Situation - Embassy

The Russian Embassy in the USA says that State Department spokeswoman Nauert's comments about searches of Russian diplomatic properties is a mockery.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert's comments about searches of Russian diplomatic facilities in San Francisco, California and Washington, DC are mocking the situation, the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

"We consider the comments made by the State Department spokeswoman Nauert on the searches of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and the Russian Trade Mission in Washington, which she called tours, as clearly mocking the situation," the Embassy said on Monday.

Last week, Nauert told reporters that Russian officials have been invited to accompany US authorities as they "toured" the diplomatic facilities. Nauert also referred to a search in the New York building as a "walkthrough."

The Russian Embassy said the State Department took these unprecedented steps in violation of both international laws and the domestic legislation of the United States.

In addition, the Embassy said there are no guarantees that representatives of US intelligence and security services would not raid other diplomatic properties of the Russian Federation.

In July, Moscow reduced US diplomatic personnel in Russia to 455 representatives, the same number of Russian diplomatic staff in the United States at the time.

Washington recently retaliated by ordering Moscow to shut down Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco and two trade missions in New York City and Washington, DC.