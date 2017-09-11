'Political Clownery': Kremlin on Ex-Georgian President's Odyssey in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peskov told reporters the Kremlin believes that what is happening in Ukraine with Saakashvili is not a serious issue, adding that Moscow is busy with monitoring events that matter.
"It is rather a topic of curious issues and ones related closer to the category of political clownery," Peskov said when asked whether Moscow was following Saakashvili's movements.
Saakashvili, who was stripped of Ukrainian citizenship in July, illegally entered Ukraine on Sunday after months of attempts to return to the country. Helped by a crowd of supporters, the politician broke through into the country from Poland and then headed to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. He promised to go to court to recover his Ukrainian citizenship.
The ex-Georgian politician moved to Ukraine at the invitation of President Poroshenko a year after the Maidan events in Kiev. Saakashvili was appointed as the Odessa Region's governor in May 2015. Besides, he was stripped of his Georgian citizenship upon receiving his Ukrainian passport.
However, after that Saakashvili's political career in Ukraine went downhill and he resigned in November 2016, accusing Ukrainian officials of not willing to fight corruption.
All comments
Show new comments (0)