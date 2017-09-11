'Political Clownery': Kremlin on Ex-Georgian President's Odyssey in Ukraine

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday commented on the situation around former Georgian President and ex-governor of the Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili, who has illegally entered Ukraine, saying it is not worth of monitoring.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peskov told reporters the Kremlin believes that what is happening in Ukraine with Saakashvili is not a serious issue, adding that Moscow is busy with monitoring events that matter.

"It is rather a topic of curious issues and ones related closer to the category of political clownery," Peskov said when asked whether Moscow was following Saakashvili's movements.

Saakashvili, who was stripped of Ukrainian citizenship in July, illegally entered Ukraine on Sunday after months of attempts to return to the country. Helped by a crowd of supporters, the politician broke through into the country from Poland and then headed to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. He promised to go to court to recover his Ukrainian citizenship.

© REUTERS/ Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters Saakashvili Vows Not to Take Up Citizenship of Any Country But Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko revoked Saakashvili's citizenship when the latter was in the US. The decision was made when it was discovered that Saakashvili had violated Ukrainian law by providing incorrect information on his citizenship application.

The ex-Georgian politician moved to Ukraine at the invitation of President Poroshenko a year after the Maidan events in Kiev. Saakashvili was appointed as the Odessa Region's governor in May 2015. Besides, he was stripped of his Georgian citizenship upon receiving his Ukrainian passport.

However, after that Saakashvili's political career in Ukraine went downhill and he resigned in November 2016, accusing Ukrainian officials of not willing to fight corruption.