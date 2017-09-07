Register
07 September 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Russian President Putin, Japanese PM Abe Hold Joint Presser (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool
    Politics
    Topic:
    2017 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok (23)
    0 23710

    The leaders of Russia and Japan held a joint press conference on the sidelines of the Third Eastern Economic Forum in the city of Vladivostok.

    Putin said he had invited Abe to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2018, "and Shinzo accepted our invitation."

    The sides signed a convention eliminating double taxation, Putin said. He expressed hope that specific projects on the mitigation of Fukushima disaster consequences will be outlined with Tokyo by the end of 2017. Russia and Japan also discussed the peace treaty issue and the situation around North Korea. Putin said the crisis could be resolved only via diplomatic means.

    Abe condemned Pyongyang's nuclear tests. North Korea will have no future if these tests continue, he said.

    The Japanese leader called for turning the year of 2018 into a year of mutual understanding between Tokyo and Moscow.

    The two-day EEF started in Vladivostok on Wednesday, drawing over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries.

    Moscow and Tokyo intended to sign some 40 commercial and inter-agency agreements.

    Topic:
    2017 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok (23)

    Tags:
    joint press conference, video, Third Eastern Economic Forum, Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe, Japan, Russia, Vladivostok
