Russian Foreign Minister Speaks About US Draft Resolution on North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the draft US resolution on North Korea, saying that Moscow will promote a peaceful solution through negotiations with no alternative.

MOSCOW (Sputnik – It is inappropriate to talk about blocking the new US resolution on North Korea without seeing its text, Russia will insist that the document should stress the absence of an alternative to the negotiating process and the absence of a military solution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"As I understand it, the Americans have already prepared a resolution and it's probably not very correct to say without seeing the text that we will block or support it, because we have to get familiarized with it — this work is now starting on an expert level," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"Let's see what is written in the draft resolution, but we will definitely promote the need to stress that the negotiating solution has no alternative, to emphasize the absence of a military solution to this problem," he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres may be involved in mediation efforts within the framework of resolution of the Korean peninsula issue, Russian Foreign Minister added.

“Taking into account that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has publicly expressed his greatest concern with this state of affairs [to do with North Korea], maybe it would be possible to ask him to join the mediation efforts. I think this may be useful,” Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The two-day EEF started in Vladivostok on Wednesday, gathering over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries. A number of world leaders are in attendance at the forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the general media partner of the forum.