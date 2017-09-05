May Assures Trump to Work With EU on Coordinated Measures Against N Korea

The UK prime minister supported the US call for a tougher response to Pyongyang's latest nuclear test conducted on Sunday.

LONDON (Sputnik) — British Prime Minister Teresa May told US President Donald Trump in phone talks on Tuesday that she will work with European leaders to take further measures to exert pressure on North Korea over Pyongyang's most recent missile and nuclear test, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"Mrs May said Britain would work with the US and international partners to continue to exert economic pressure on North Korea through further measures including sanctions," the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the document, May also assured Trump that she would "also work with EU leaders on further measures the EU could take to pressure the North Korean regime."

May and Trump also agreed that China must use all leverage on Pyongyang to stop further illegal missile and nuclear tests.

A day ago, another European leader, German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks with Trump on the response to North Korea's move.

The US drafted a resolution on the response to the North Korean nuclear test on Monday. So far, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in a phone conversation that Russia is ready to consider a draft UN Security Council resolution on North Korea under certain conditions.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists at the BRICS summit in China that North Korea will not abandon the development of nuclear weapons under the pressure of sanctions since it regards this program as a security issue, thus, the problem could only be solved by diplomatic means.