Tokyo to Demand Concrete Measures From N Korea to Settle All Issues - Ambassador

The Japanese ambassador to Russia urged Moscow to increase pressure on North Korea recent missile tests, adding that Tokyo would demand concrete measures be taken by Pyongyang to settle all issues.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tokyo will demand concrete measures to be taken by Pyongyang to settle all problematic issues amid rising tensions on the peninsula, Japan's Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang launched an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 733 miles east of Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Later that week, on Sunday, North Korea claimed that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"We will demand concrete actions… from North Korea to settle all unsettled issues," Kozuki said.

The diplomat stressed that the launches of ballistic missiles posed a threat to Japan's security and were in violation of international law.

Tokyo also urged Moscow to increase pressure on North Korea amid the missile and bomb tests, Kozuki added.

"We further urge Russia to [demonstrate] more substantial participation in the solution of this problem, to increase pressure on North Korea," Kozuki said, adding that it is very likely to be discussed at the top level at the Eastern Economic Forum, which will take place on September 6-7 in Russia's Vladivostok.

The diplomat stressed that Russia was playing a very important role in the settlement of the North Korean problem as it is a permanent membership in UN Security Council and was engaged in the six-party talks.