Assange: Trump to Be Deposed If US Stops Trading With China Over N Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump will be dismissed from his office if the United States halted trade with China over the North Korean issue, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Monday.
The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017
"90% of North Korea's trade is with China. If Trump blocks $650B of US trade with China he'll be deposed immediately," Assange posted on his Twitter.
Trump's warning came after Pyongyang claimed also on Sunday that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting the international community’s condemnation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)