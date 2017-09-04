Trump Reaffirms US Readiness to Use Nuclear Weapons to Counter North Korea

Trump reaffirmed the US commitment to protect the country and its allies from North Korea's threat by any means, including nuclear weapons.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington’s readiness to protect the country and its allies using all available capabilities, including nuclear, the White House said.

“President Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to defending our homeland, territories, and allies using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal,” the statement said in a follow-up to a phone conversation between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held Sunday.

On Sunday, North Korea said that it had successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile.