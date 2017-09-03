Putin, Xi Agree to React in 'Relevant Manner' to North Korea's Nuclear Test

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China and Russia have agreed to adhere to the policy of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and cooperate with respect to the latest North Korea's nuclear test, Chinese media reported Sunday.
The reports emerged after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held bilateral talks ahead of the BRICS summit in the Chinese city of Xiamen.
The two leaders have agreed to maintain close contacts and to react in a relevant manner to Pyongyang's move, the Xinhua news agency reported.
#BREAKING: Xi, Putin agree to appropriately deal with #DPRK nuclear test https://t.co/ejkk5D8hCz pic.twitter.com/xXQVRfOTC4— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 3, 2017
The reported test was condemned by a number of countries, including France, Germany, Japan and India.
A nuclear weapon that was tested by North Korea on Sunday is preliminarily estimated to have a yield of up to 70 kilotonnes, according to Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera.
All comments
Show new comments (0)