Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Videos of Searches in Diplomatic Property

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Russian Foreign Ministry published videos of searches in the Russian Trade Representation in Washington and Consulate General in San Francisco.

"In this and the following posts we publish photo and video evidences of illegal actions by the US authorities which in violation of international law and their own legislation have invaded Russian diplomatic facilities and are conducting an ‘examination’ of the premises. We begin with materials from the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco which is being under rummage by the FBI right now," the Foreign Ministry wrote on Facebook late on Saturday under the video showing two black cars arriving at an underground parking.

The post was followed by the publication of the footage from the Russian trade mission office in Washington, DC.

Российское Торгпредство в Вашингтоне перед обыском ФБР | Trade Representation of Russia in Washington ahead of the rummage by the FBI pic.twitter.com/QgPYaNNB5T — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) September 2, 2017

Видео осмотра сотрудниками ФБР здания российского Торгпредства в Вашингтоне https://t.co/eImPGjmQGB pic.twitter.com/hOVPBSDTUa — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) September 2, 2017

On another video from San Francisco, a supposed FBI officer enters the Consulate General’s premises, examines them and leaves saying "Okay." One more video from the same site shows a man on a step ladder examining a hatch in a ceiling.

A Sputnik correspondent also reported from Washington that representatives of the US State Department and law enforcement had involved a locksmith company for breaking locks in the Trade Representation searches . An employee of Liberty Luck & Security entered the territory of the trade mission from the back door at around 03:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) after which the US police carried boxes and a flashlight into the premises.

The representatives of the security services on the site declined to comment on the situation.