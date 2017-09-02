Trump Uses 'Integrated Process' to Halt N. Korea Nukes, But All Options Open

President Donald Trump is using an "integrated process" to deal with rapid advances in North Korea's development of nuclear-tipped missiles, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press briefing.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Huckabee Sanders did not elaborate. But in the past, she has used the term "integrated process" to describe a strategy that focuses US diplomatic, economic and military power in a sustained effort.

"The president is looking for integrated process and we are continuing to move forward on that," Sanders said on Friday. "We take North Korea extremely seriously and all options are on the table [and] that hasn't changed."

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev North Korea Declares Start of Pacific Offensive Amid Missile Standoff

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated in recent months due to Pyongyang's missile tests and its stated goal of miniaturizing atomic bombs for delivery by missiles.

North Korea’s most recent missile test took place on Tuesday, with the launch of an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 733 miles east of Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.

On Wednesday, Trump said in a Twitter post that the US diplomatic approach of negotiating with North Korea had not worked for 25 years, adding that "talking is not the answer."

Defense Secretary James Mattis later elaborated by explaining that a wide range of diplomatic options are available to the United States, including economic sanctions, apart from direct talks.