Moscow Has Nothing to Do With 'Acoustic' Attack on US Diplomats in Cuba

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US State Department said earlier in August that several of its employees at the US embassy in Havana had been subjected to so-called "acoustic attacks" that caused health issues.
Commenting on the matter, Zakharova stressed that Russia has nothing to do with the incident, adding that thinking otherwise would be nonsense.
"Our direct or indirect participation in this information topic is, of course, absolutely absurd," Zakharova told a briefing.
The Cuban Foreign Ministry has ruled out any Cuban involvement in the alleged attacks.
State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that an investigation into the incident was underway, saying the Cuban government has an obligation to protect US diplomats. Havana reiterated it was willing to cooperate with the United States to clarify the situation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)