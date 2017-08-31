Moscow Has Nothing to Do With 'Acoustic' Attack on US Diplomats in Cuba

Russia has nothing to do with the suspected "acoustic" attack on US diplomats in Cuba, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US State Department said earlier in August that several of its employees at the US embassy in Havana had been subjected to so-called "acoustic attacks" that caused health issues.

Commenting on the matter, Zakharova stressed that Russia has nothing to do with the incident, adding that thinking otherwise would be nonsense.

"Our direct or indirect participation in this information topic is, of course, absolutely absurd," Zakharova told a briefing.

The State Department said it learned about the "acoustic attacks" in late 2016. The department said the incidents left at least two American diplomats with such serious health problems that they needed to be brought back to the US for treatment. CBS News also reported that some of the US diplomats were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry has ruled out any Cuban involvement in the alleged attacks.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that an investigation into the incident was underway, saying the Cuban government has an obligation to protect US diplomats. Havana reiterated it was willing to cooperate with the United States to clarify the situation.