US Clarified Trump's New Strategy in Afghanistan to Russia

The US explained to their Russian counterparts the parameters and modalities of the country's military presence in Afghanistan under President Trump's recently released strategy .

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States has given explanations to Russia in connection with the new US strategy in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and US Ambassador John Tefft.

"The US side gave explanations in connection with the announcement by President Donald Trump of a new US strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia. The Russian side identified a number of issues requiring clarification both in terms of parameters and modalities of the US military presence in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the statement said.

It also said Moscow was concerned over the lack of transparency in the actions of US troops in Afghanistan.

The strategy stipulates the increase the US military presence in Afghanistan, contrary to Trump's initial campaign promises. He also pledged that US forces will stay and "fight to win," arguing that withdrawal of troops from the war-torn country would create a vacuum for terrorists to fill.

The document has been widely criticized by Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karzai. He noted that the Trump's decision might lead to more bloodshed.