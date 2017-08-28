China Invites Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan, Thailand to BRICS Summit

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said that China has invited the leaders of Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan and Thailand to the upcoming BRICS summit.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China has invited the leaders of Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan and Thailand to the upcoming BRICS summit, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said Monday at a press conference.

"This year, China has invited Guinea from Africa, Mexico from Latin America, Thailand from Southeast Asia, Tajikistan from Central Asia," the ambassador said.

The BRICS acronym stands for the names of five large developing economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

BRICS Summit will be held in Chinese city of Xiamen on September 3-5. The leaders of the five countries have been holding annual summits since 2009.