Register
01:27 GMT +305 August 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    You’re ‘Hopeless’: North Korea Calls New US Sanctions a Waste of Energy

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    61341271

    North Korea said Thursday that the US was “wasting its energy” by adopting unilateral sanctions against them, saying the move only increases Pyongyang’s “stamina” and further justifies their nuclear weapons development.

    An article in the state-run Korean Central News Agency written by an unnamed spokesman from the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that sanctions by the "hooligan" US have "only worked to redouble the indomitable spirit of our army and people, united as one following their leader… and increase the DPRK’s self-defensive capability." 

    China North Korea Border
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    China Strikes Back at Reports of Possible US Sanctions, Says Beijing Not to Blame for N Korea Problem

    "DPRK" is an abbreviation of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. 

    The spokesman said that the North’s possible intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in late July — its second in less than a month — was “meant to send a stern warning to the US [for] being reckless and frantic, having suffered only crushing defeats in the all-out showdown” with Pyongyang, according to Korea JoonGang Daily.

    Pyongyang advised the US to focus concern on its own security and stop "wasting its energy on the hopeless sanctions racket."

    This is the DPRK’s first response to Washington since US President Donald Trump signed the “Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act” into law on Wednesday. 

    The legislation contains the "Korean Interdiction and Modernization of Sanctions Act," which blocks the transfer of gemstones, petroleum, petroleum byproducts and other natural gas resources, precious metals and bulk cash to and from North Korea. 

    President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Russia Sanctions Pass US Senate By a Landslide

    It also addresses North Korea-linked digital commercial activity like online gambling.

    The legislation was part of a sanctions passage that included Russia and Iran. Signing it seemingly contradicting Trump’s past statements about improving relations with Moscow, and has infuriated Iran, which says the new sanctions violate the terms of the historic 2015 nuclear agreement reached between Tehran and world powers.

    The sanctions against Russia are based on its alleged interference in the 2016 US elections and for Moscow’s presence in Ukraine, targeting its oil and mining industry.

    After signing the measure, Trump said, "I also support making clear that America will not tolerate interference in our democratic process and that we will side with our allies and friends against Russian subversion and destabilization."

    He called the bill "seriously flawed," however, chiefly because it doesn’t allow him to roll back sanctions without involving Congress.

    People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    US Sanctions on North Korea Are 'Economic Aggression Aimed at Regime Change'

    The bill also comes as the US announces a travel ban to North Korea starting on September 1. It is set to last for one year unless revoked by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

    A separate KCNA story published the same day warned South Korea that they will only "invite the disaster of a nuclear war" by "dancing to the tune of psychopath-like Trump."

    It also accused South Korean "puppet authorities" of considering unilateral sanctions of their own, and saying,"even their master, the US, is finding itself in a dilemma as its sanctions and military pressure do not work on the DPRK."

    The North has still not responded to Seoul’s proposal for a reunion between families separated by the Korean War and has also not responded to an offer for inter-military talks meant to soothe tensions at the military border.

    There hasn’t been a family reunion across the Koreas since October 2015, and there haven’t been government talks on the peninsula since December 2015.

    Related:

    US Lawmaker Adds Amendment to Defense Bill to Sanction Russia Over INF Treaty
    Yandex Closes Offices in Kiev, Odessa Under Sanction Pressure
    European Politicians, Journalists Appear in Ukraine's Updated Sanction List
    US Decision to Sanction Russian Companies Pre-Dates Trump Administration
    Bulgarian President Fears 'EU Will Remain Hostage to Sanction War' With Russia
    Tags:
    North Korean nuclear program, North Korea missile launch, unilateral sanctions, Sanctions, Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Neymar Scores Financial Goal
    Neymar Scores Financial Goal
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok