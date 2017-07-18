US Needs to Hold 'Comprehensive' Talks With Israel on Syrian Truce

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the Haaretz newspaper reported that during a press conference following the meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron in France, the Israeli leader voiced his opposition to the Russian-US deal on the ceasefire because it perpetuates the Iranian presence in the country.

"Possibly, it would be reasonable for Washington to hold comprehensive negotiations with its key ally in the Middle East on maintenance of truce, which is critical for the development of peaceful process in Syria," Kosachev posted on his Facebook page.

During a G20 meeting in Germany's Hamburg on July 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to implement a regional ceasefire in southern Syria. Putin called the joint decision on Syria’s southern deescalation zone a breakthrough.