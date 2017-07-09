US, Chinese Presidents Discuss North Korean Missile Threat, Trade Issues

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Trump and President Xi directed their security and economic teams to make progress in upcoming dialogues, the report said.

"[The presidents] discussed the destabilizing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and the need to respond to North Korea’s major escalation involving the test of an ICBM. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. The two leaders also reviewed work in other areas in the bilateral relationship, including economic issues such as reciprocal trade and market access," the statement read.

On Tuesday, North Korea announced it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, saying it traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before accurately hitting a targeted area in the Sea of Japan. That test became one of the most pressing issues in talks between the world's leaders on G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8. On Saturday, two US Lancer bombers flew over South Korea in a show of force to North Korea.