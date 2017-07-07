Trump Meets Merkel on Reviving Minsk Agreements, Denuclearizing N. Korea

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke German Chancellor Merkel Sees No Need in Becoming Mediator Between Putin, Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday for talks on a range of security issues, including the need to revive the Minsk Agreements and denuclearize North Korea, the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders conferred on a range of shared foreign and security policy priorities, including re-energizing implementation of the Minsk Agreements, de-escalating the conflict between Qatar and some of its Gulf and Arab neighbors, and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

The two leaders held their bilateral meeting in a bid to coordinate on key policy areas ahead of Friday's G20 summit, according to the statement.

The G20 summit kicks off on Friday in the German city of Hamburg, where world leaders are expected to discuss challenges for the world economy, global trade, climate change and the fight against terrorism over the course of two days.