US Exploring Options to Establish Joint Mechanism With Russia On Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is considering an option of creating a joint mechanism with Russia to ensure stability in war-torn Syria, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters on Thursday.

"We are continuing to have conversations with the Russians about how things will play out in Syria. Our overall policy has not changed on the matter," Nauert said. "The United States is looking to explore the possibility of establishing what we would consider to be a joint mechanism for ensuring stability with Russia in Syria."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier on Thursday that despite a number of unresolved contradictions, Moscow and Washington have the potential for coordinating actions on Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that US aiming to develop cooperation with Russia on Syria is a step in the right direction.