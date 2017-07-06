The United States and South Korea on Wednesday fired ballistic missiles off the Korean coast after Pyongyang claimed it had successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier in the week.
Russia and China urged both sides to back down and suggested the North would be more willing to freeze its UN-banned missile program if the United States and the South were to put an end to their annual military drills, which Pyongyang regards as training for an invasion.
