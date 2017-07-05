US Fully Supports Minsk Agreement, Yet Does Not Exclude Other Options

© REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed US Special Envoy to Host Leaders of Anti-IS Coalition in Washington

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States backs the implementation of the Minsk agreement until better options acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine present themselves, a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday.

"We [US] remain committed to that process [the Minsk agreement] and the Normandy format," the official stated. "What Secretary Tillerson was saying is until the better option comes about to which both US and Russia agree to, than Minsk [agreement] is it and we are fully supportive of Minsk."

The United States is mulling appointing a special representative to coordinate the implementation of the Minsk agreement, the official added. He noted that Washington considers the appointment of the official in response to suggestions of other countries.

Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) refused to recognize the new government in Kiev. In February 2015, a peace agreement was signed between the conflicting sides in Minsk following talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine — the so-called Normandy Format.

The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in southeastern Ukraine and an all-for-all prisoner exchange, among other points. Despite the ceasefire deal, sporadic fighting has continued in the region.