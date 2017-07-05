‘Tweeting Like a Teenage Girl’: UN Envoy Nikki Haley Roasted for N Korea Tweet

Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017
Many internet users felt that she is forgetting that she “signed up for this job.”
Internet users spared no time to criticize Haley’s tweet.
The ambassador's “#ThanksNorthKorea” complaint about having to sit in meetings racked up more than 11,000 replies on Twitter. There was little sympathy for Haley.
Republicans want to collect a paycheck without having to work for it. RT @nikkihaley Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea— Spud Lovr (@SpudLovr) July 4, 2017
#ThanksNorthKorea?? Seriously, our government is being run by a bunch of 1st graders who engage in world diplomacy via Twitter. #resign https://t.co/TCESukAbrh— ✨JusticeGirl✨ (@JusticeGirl2950) 4 июля 2017 г.
#ThanksNorthKorea sounds like it came from an insolent tween, not the Ambassador to the U.N. JFC, lady.— NOLA COWGIRL (@tjresists) 4 июля 2017 г.
While the US believes that North Korea has successfully launched an ICBM for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it was a medium-range missile, not intercontinental.
Over the years, the United Nations Security Council has issued numerous resolutions concerning North Korea. The June 2 resolution condemned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development activities, while the March 23 resolution strengthened sanctions against Pyongyang.
