‘Tweeting Like a Teenage Girl’: UN Envoy Nikki Haley Roasted for N Korea Tweet

Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017

​Many internet users felt that she is forgetting that she “signed up for this job.”

Internet users spared no time to criticize Haley’s tweet.

The ambassador's “#ThanksNorthKorea” complaint about having to sit in meetings racked up more than 11,000 replies on Twitter. There was little sympathy for Haley.

Republicans want to collect a paycheck without having to work for it. RT @nikkihaley Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea — Spud Lovr (@SpudLovr) July 4, 2017

#ThanksNorthKorea?? Seriously, our government is being run by a bunch of 1st graders who engage in world diplomacy via Twitter. #resign https://t.co/TCESukAbrh — ✨JusticeGirl✨ (@JusticeGirl2950) 4 июля 2017 г.

#ThanksNorthKorea sounds like it came from an insolent tween, not the Ambassador to the U.N. JFC, lady. — NOLA COWGIRL (@tjresists) 4 июля 2017 г.

​​North Korea announced Tuesday that it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, at 00:30 GMT. It said the missile traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before "accurately hitting the target waters in the open sea" in the Sea of Japan.

While the US believes that North Korea has successfully launched an ICBM for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it was a medium-range missile, not intercontinental.

Over the years, the United Nations Security Council has issued numerous resolutions concerning North Korea. The June 2 resolution condemned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development activities, while the March 23 resolution strengthened sanctions against Pyongyang.