Arab League Chief Concerned Syria Safe Zones May Become Outside Influence Tool

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The secretary general noted that the Arab League considers it vital that Arab affairs be decided by the Arabs themselves.

"We have some concerns, and they are logical, that the de-escalation zones will become permanent, isolated from each other, and will be influenced by the guarantor-countries: Russia, Iran, and Turkey," Aboul Gheit, who is on a visit to Russia, said in an interview with Sputnik.

© AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN Russian Military Police in Syrian Safe Zones to Carry Light Weapons

He added that he conveyed his concerns to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , who assured that Russia was striving to preserve the Syrian state and its territorial integrity.

On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on the establishment of safe zones in war-torn Syria as part of the the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones include the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central Homs province, eastern Ghouta near Damascus and certain parts in the country's southern Deraa and Quneitra provinces. The memorandum on these de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.