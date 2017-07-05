Register
    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017.

    Lavrov Says Russia Knows Type of Missile Launched by North Korea

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a joint press conference with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul-Gheit in Moscow on Wednesday, July 5. He commented on the Qatari diplomatic row, the Syrian crisis and the recent North Korean missile launch.

     

    Opening talks with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit this morning, Lavrov said that Russia is "interested in this role being further strengthened, and that the League's activities are truly inclusive in the participation of all Arab states without exception."

    People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    Riyadh-Led Ultimatum Threatens to 'Make Qatar Vassal of Saudi Arabia'
    Lavrov said that the Middle Eastern issues have been discussed, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Qatari diplomatic row. The foreign minister said that dialogue is needed to resolve tensions between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbors.

    Russia supports all initiatives aimed at a thaw in the Persian Gulf, Lavrov said, adding that President Vladimir Putin discussed the Qatar crisis with both the Saudi side and Doha.

    The Syrian crisis and de-escalation zones in particular were also discussed with Russia convincing the Arab League that the zones would lead to national reconciliation, not division, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said.

    Lavrov said he sees no links between the Astana talks between the Syrian armed opposition and Damascus and the battle for Raqqa.

    "We hope that there will be real progress with regard to the determination of specific and geographic parameters related to the operation of de-escalation zones," Lavrov told reporters during talks with the Arab League secretary general.

    When asked whether Russia knows which type of missile that was launched by North Korea on Tuesday, Lavrov confirmed the information stated by the Russian Defense Ministry.

    North Korea announced Tuesday that it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, at 00:30 GMT. It said the missile traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before "accurately hitting the target waters in the open sea" in the Sea of Japan.

    United States Forces Korea (USFK) soldiers line-up during a display of military equipment at Yongsan US military base in Seoul. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ CHOI JAE-KU
    US Considering Response to N Korean Missile Launch, Including Sending More Troops
    While the US believes that North Korea has successfully launched an ICBM for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the missile's type was medium-range, not intercontinental.

    North Korea carried out several missile tests in the past two months, possibly testing a ICBM rocket engine on June 23 and missiles of various ranges on June 08, May 29 and May 21.

    Over the years, the United Nations Security Council has issued numerous resolutions concerning North Korea. The June 02 resolution condemned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development activities, while the March 23 resolution strengthened sanctions against Pyongyang.

    On Tuesday, Russian and Chinese foreign ministries released a joint statement calling on Pyongyang to declare a moratorium on nuclear tests and urging the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills in order to avoid further escalation of the situation on the peninsula.

    video, League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Sergei Lavrov, Moscow, Russia, Egypt
    Ok