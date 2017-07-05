Register
16:20 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.

    Strategic Rapprochement: NATO Expansion Brings Russia, China Closer

    © AFP 2017/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 766221

    The Russo-Chinese partnership is contributing a lot to global peace and prosperity, Chinese academic Dr. Shen Dingli told Radio Sputnik. According to Dr. Shen, the expansion of NATO, which poses a challenge to both Russia and China, has brought the two countries closer together.

    A full-fledged official summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took place on Tuesday in Moscow.

    The leaders of the two countries signaled mutual interest in boosting cooperation and developing what Xi called a "strategic alliance."

    "The fast-growing, pragmatic cooperation has become the locomotive in the continuous development of China-Russia relations," Xi highlighted.

    Vladimir Putin pays official visit to People's Republic of China
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Russia to Support China's 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative by All Means - Putin
    The Chinese president noted that Beijing and Moscow plan to enhance collaboration and coordination in international affairs to cope with global challenges.

    "We are committed to joint efforts with Russia to coordinate and cooperate in international affairs and jointly with the international community to take efforts to optimize global management, protect and maintain strategic balance and stability around the world in order to jointly overcome global threats and challenges such as terrorism, jointly stimulate the process of political settlement in hot spots and form a new type of interstate relations on the basis of cooperation and mutual benefit," Xi said following his meeting with Putin.

    Commenting on Xi's visit to Moscow, Dr. Shen Dingli, Associate Dean at the Institute of International Studies at Shanghai-based Fudan University, said that the Sino-Russian relationship could become the key to world peace.

    "Russia and China should walk together to make the world peaceful and prosperous," Dr. Shen emphasized in his interview with Radio Sputnik.

    He noted that Beijing and Moscow need to coordinate their approaches to global issues and not allow the US to "exercise unnecessary and unwarranted pressure on the other countries."

    To illustrate his point, Dr. Shen called attention to the recent developments in Syria.

    According to the Chinese scholar there are many reasons behind the Syrian crisis, but the principle one is the US' war on Iraq. A series of revolutions in the Middle East, encouraged by Washington, also dealt a heavy blow to the region's stability, Dr. Shen remarked.

    "China and Russia have been very much opposed to such a crisis. And we know that the US has been behind such a development," he told Sputnik.

    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital in Khan Shaykhun in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Russia, China Call for Unbiased Probe Into Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria
    The academic noted that although Washington may have triggered this chain of events unintentionally, it is the US who is primarily responsible for the ongoing crisis in the region.

    "Now with the mess, the US is encouraging the opposition in Syria to [attack] the legitimate government," he said.

    In contrast, Russia and China are supporting the legitimate government in Syria and making efforts to encourage the national reconciliation between the government and the opposition, Dr. Shen highlighted.

    "We hoped that the US would play a positive role rather than supporting one party against the other party and even launching military strikes against the Syrian [Arab Army] Air Force," he underscored.

    July 3, 2017. President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping (right) during their meeting in the Kremlin.
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Strategic Moment: Why China's Xi Visited Russia Right Ahead of G20 Summit
    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr. Shen also shed light on the Sino-Russian economic cooperation and answered the question why there have been no reports of significant breakthroughs in this sphere during the recent talks.

    "The two leaders have met three times this year and have met 20 times over the past five years. They have [struck] a lot of agreements. So you cannot expect the two leaders to [make] lots of agreements each time," the Chinese academic noted, referring to the fact that Putin and Xi had made a significant progress in this area in the course of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May.

    "It takes time for two countries to find a new area to cooperate [on]," Dr. Shen remarked, adding that even friends could have differences and sometimes time is needed to work out a mutually beneficial agreement.

    Dr. Shen emphasized that Sino-Russian ties are rooted deep in history. Furthermore, in the middle of the 20th century the relationship between the two countries was booming. Unfortunately, political differences then pulled them apart.

    However, following the end of the Cold war and the settlement of the border dispute the two countries came together again, he stressed.

    Dr. Shen underscored that currently the Sino-Russian partnership is dependent not on ideology, but on mutual respect and economic interests. According to the academic this partnership helps reducing tensions simmering over both the Iranian nuclear issue and North Korea's nuclear issue.

    "All these [issues] are putting us together," he noted.

    Incredibly as it may seem, the United States has played an important role in accelerating the Sino-Russian strategic rapprochement, the academic pointed out, referring to the NATO bloc expansion both in the West and in the East.

    "Our countries should walk together to have unity and make the world peaceful and prosperous," Dr. Shen stressed.

    Related:

    Russia, China Reach Important Bilateral Agreements During Xi's Visit to Moscow
    After Pyongyang's Missile Launch, Trump Signals He May Give Up on China’s Xi
    China Deploys Submarine, Spy Ship in Indian Ocean Ahead of Major Naval Exercise
    Russia, China Oppose IT Use for Interference in Countries' Internal Affairs
    Russia, China Call for Unbiased Probe Into Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria
    Russia, China Concerned About Terrorists Becoming More Active in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    One Belt One Road, New Silk Road, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok