Russian Deputy FM Visits US Envoy's Residence on US Independence Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ryabkov, accompanied by Georgiy Borisenko, the head of the Department of North America at the Russian Foreign Ministry, exchanged greetings with US Ambassador to Moscow John Tefft. Igor Neverov, the head of the Second European Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, also attended the event.

In recent years, Russia's Foreign Ministry high ranking officials have rarely attended events in Spaso House. In late June, Moscow canceled a meeting between Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon after US expansion of anti-Russia sanctions.

Today's event in the Spaso House is farewell for Tefft, who is expected to leave Russia this fall.

According to the correspondent, representatives of nearly all foreign diplomatic missions in Moscow attended the event in Spaso House.