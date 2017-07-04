The Meaning of the Fourth of July for Blacks in America

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Erin Shields, organizer extraordinaire with BYP-100, Sarah Browning is co-founder and Executive Director of Split This Rock: Poetry of Provocation & Witness and the author of the upcoming Full-Length Poetry Collection titled "Killing Summer," and Sean Blackmon, Organizer with Stop DC Police Terror Project to talk about the role of arts and culture in political and social movements, the myths of America's Independence Day, and whether or not race issues are slowly but surely getting better in the US.

© REUTERS/ Ammar Awad Though Daesh Is Falling, US Top General Says US Should Stay in Iraq

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by, Journalist at Alternet to talk about the slow defeat of Daesh in their effort to gain geographical control, the ways Daesh will continue to fight globally, and what if Qatar meets demands by regional neighbors to ease tensions in the Middle East.

Today's talking points touch on the Times of London report claiming British Special Operations forces have committed war crimes, the appointment of Eric Dreiband to head up the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and the long and complicated history of blacks in America in light of the Fourth of July.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.